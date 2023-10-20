Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- batting .286 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 of the ALCS.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (101 of 157), with more than one hit 33 times (21.0%).
- He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (38 of 157), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 69 games this year (43.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 28 of those games (17.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.2%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Verlander (13-8) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.