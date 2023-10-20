Adolis Garcia -- batting .286 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 of the ALCS.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (101 of 157), with more than one hit 33 times (21.0%).

He has gone deep in 24.2% of his games in 2023 (38 of 157), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 69 games this year (43.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 28 of those games (17.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.2%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

