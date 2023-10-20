Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Bexar County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wagner High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit Christian Academ - Cedar Park at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglass MacArthur High School at Lehman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.