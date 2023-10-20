Evan Carter vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Carter and his .487 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Carter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carter has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this season (22 of 31), with at least two hits five times (16.1%).
- He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.0% of his games this season, Carter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.