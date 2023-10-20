Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Fisher County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Fisher County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Cross Plains High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Hamlin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Highland High School at Rotan High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Rotan, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

