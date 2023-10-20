Is there high school football on the docket this week in Guadalupe County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Guadalupe County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Wimberley High School at Navarro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Seguin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

