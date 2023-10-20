Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Hopkins County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Willacy County
  • Upshur County
  • Lubbock County
  • Williamson County
  • Tarrant County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Starr County
  • Jefferson County
  • Dallas County
  • Denton County

    • Hopkins County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Linden-Kildare High School at Cumby High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Cumby, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.