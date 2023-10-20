Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Johnson County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Jefferson County
  • Travis County
  • Willacy County
  • Lubbock County
  • Denton County
  • Dallas County
  • El Paso County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Tarrant County
  • Starr County

    • Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Cleburne High School at Brewer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.