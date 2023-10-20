The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in King County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • King County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Guthrie High School at Patton Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 20
    • Location: Afton, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

