Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Liberty County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Liberty County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
New Caney High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cleveland , TX
- Conference: 5A - District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Chambers High School at Tarkington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Cleveland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
