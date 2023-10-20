Nate Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, October 20 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the ALCS all tied up at 2-2.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while hitting .262.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 71.2% of his 170 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.3% of those games.

In 10.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has an RBI in 60 of 170 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 72 of 170 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings