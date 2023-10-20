Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have two games on the NHL slate Friday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available below.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Jack Hughes (Devils) +155 to score
Devils vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Hughes' stats: 2 goals in 3 games
Elias Lindholm (Flames) +170 to score
Flames vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Lindholm's stats: 1 goal in 4 games
Patrik Laine (Blue Jackets) +175 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Laine's stats: 1 goal in 3 games
Anders Lee (Islanders) +190 to score
Islanders vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Lee's stats: 0 goals in 2 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Timo Meier (Devils) +200 to score
Devils vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Meier's stats: 0 goals in 3 games
Nazem Kadri (Flames) +200 to score
Flames vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Kadri's stats: 0 goals in 4 games
Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +200 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Jenner's stats: 3 goals in 3 games
Bo Horvat (Islanders) +200 to score
Islanders vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Horvat's stats: 0 goals in 2 games
Brock Nelson (Islanders) +210 to score
Islanders vs. Devils
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Nelson's stats: 1 goal in 2 games
Mikael Backlund (Flames) +210 to score
Flames vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 20
- Backlund's stats: 0 goals in 4 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.