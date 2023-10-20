Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Nueces County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
West Oso High School at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Orange Grove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Industrial High School at London High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
