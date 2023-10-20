If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Orange County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Splendora High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20

7:30 PM CT on October 20 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridge City High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School