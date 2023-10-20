Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) clashing at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.

The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 65-44, a 59.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

