Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Houston Astros (90-72) clashing at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.
The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 65-44, a 59.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 10
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer
|October 15
|@ Astros
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 16
|@ Astros
|W 5-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
