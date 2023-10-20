The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the fifth game of the ALCS on Friday at 5:07 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The teams split the first four games of the series and would move within a win of the World Series with a victory in this matchup. Justin Verlander will start for the Astros while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in baseball with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.263).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 33rd of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Montgomery has 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery is trying to record his 29th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In seven of his 32 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.