On Friday, October 20 at 5:07 PM ET, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers host Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS at Globe Life Field. Currently, the series is tied 2-2.

The Rangers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (-105). A 9-run over/under is set for the game.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 109 times and won 65, or 59.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rangers have a 65-44 record (winning 59.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rangers were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those contests.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 24-12 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Astros have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+180) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +275 3rd 2nd

