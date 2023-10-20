AAC opponents match up when the SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) square off on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

SMU ranks 49th in total offense this year (417.2 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 417.2 yards allowed per game. Temple has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 24th-worst in points (21.9 per game) and 11th-worst in points allowed (35.6 per game).

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

SMU vs. Temple Key Statistics

SMU Temple 417.2 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (58th) 311.3 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.4 (123rd) 157.8 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.3 (114th) 259.3 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.3 (40th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (114th) 4 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (131st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,467 passing yards for SMU, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 93 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 62 times for 358 yards (59.7 per game), scoring two times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 161 yards (26.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley's leads his squad with 223 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 36.7 yards per game.

RJ Maryland has hauled in 18 catches for 206 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has racked up 1,741 yards on 56.2% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith has carried the ball 59 times for 280 yards, with one touchdown.

Darvon Hubbard has racked up 222 yards (on 48 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 18 passes for 193 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr. paces his team with 394 receiving yards on 27 receptions with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for a total of 305 yards (43.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dante Wright's 43 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 263 yards and one touchdown.

