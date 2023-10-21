Aaron Rai will compete from October 19-21 in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan, taking on a par-70, 7,079-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Rai at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Rai Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Aaron Rai Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Rai has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Rai has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Rai has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Rai has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 32 -7 278 0 17 1 3 $2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Rai finished 36th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The courses that Rai has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,273 yards, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at 7,079 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai finished in the 62nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of par.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 65th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Rai shot better than 61% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Rai fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Rai carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.2).

Rai had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that last competition, Rai's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Rai finished the Shriners Children's Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Rai recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.