The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-4) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium in a battle of UAC opponents.

SFA ranks 26th in total offense (413.6 yards per game) and 53rd in total defense (346 yards allowed per game) this season. Abilene Christian ranks 56th in total yards per game (360.8), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FCS with 464.2 total yards allowed per contest.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Key Statistics

Abilene Christian SFA 360.8 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.6 (12th) 464.2 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346 (88th) 137.5 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.7 (49th) 223.3 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.9 (21st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has racked up 1,270 yards (211.7 ypg) while completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has run the ball 53 times for 298 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jay'Veon Sunday has run for 265 yards across 56 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor paces his team with 353 receiving yards on 17 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tristan Golightly has totaled 179 receiving yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Taelyn Williams' 11 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 169 yards (28.2 ypg).

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has 1,442 passing yards for SFA, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 227 rushing yards (32.4 ypg) on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerrell Wimbley, has carried the ball 85 times for 421 yards (60.1 per game), scoring four times.

Anthony Williams has rushed for 379 yards (54.1 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns, while also hauling in 247 yards in the passing game (on 17 catches), finding the end zone five times through the air.

Kylon Harris has hauled in 39 receptions for 466 yards (66.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Lawton Rikel has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 333 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed SFA or Abilene Christian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.