Alabama vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1), with the nation's 12th-ranked scoring defense, take on the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) and their 17th-ranked scoring D, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|49
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-8.5)
|49.5
|-365
|+285
Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Tennessee has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.
Alabama & Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|To Win the SEC
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
