From October 19-21, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson will take to the course at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea to compete in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship . It's a par-72 that spans 6,680 yards, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Mackenzie Henderson at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Mackenzie Henderson Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Mackenzie Henderson has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in five of her last 18 rounds played.

Over her last 18 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Mackenzie Henderson has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 23 -5 277 1 15 2 3 $1.5M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

Courses that Mackenzie Henderson has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,582 yards, 98 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship was strong, putting her in the 69th percentile of the field.

Mackenzie Henderson shot better than 38% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Mackenzie Henderson recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Mackenzie Henderson carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Mackenzie Henderson's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.3.

At that last competition, Mackenzie Henderson's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Mackenzie Henderson finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Mackenzie Henderson carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (1.6).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.