Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Flyers on October 21?
In the upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Esa Lindell to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)
Lindell 2022-23 stats and insights
- Lindell scored in eight of 82 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Lindell produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 6.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.4 shots per game.
Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- The Flyers secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Stars vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
