Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Fulshear High School vs. Kempner High School Game - October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Fulshear High School is on the road versus Kempner High School on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM CT, in 5A - District 24 action.
Fulshear vs. Kempner Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Logos Preparatory Academy at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at James E Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dulles High School at George Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bush High School - Fort Bend at Clements High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hightower High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Point High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Needville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
