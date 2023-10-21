The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) and the Houston Cougars (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Texas ranks 28th in points scored this year (35 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 16.3 points allowed per game. Houston ranks 56th in total yards per game (410.5), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS with 429.2 total yards conceded per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on FOX in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Houston vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Houston vs. Texas Key Statistics

Houston Texas 410.5 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486.5 (35th) 429.2 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.3 (15th) 134.2 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.8 (32nd) 276.3 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.7 (21st) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has compiled 1,600 yards (266.7 per game) while completing 66.1% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 197 yards with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 47 times for 242 yards (40.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has run for 206 yards across 37 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Sam Brown has totaled 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 549 (91.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 29 passes and compiled 347 receiving yards (57.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Matthew Golden's 27 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 295 yards (49.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 1,704 yards (284 ypg) on 128-of-184 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 725 yards on 107 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 121 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 45 times for 176 yards (29.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy's 453 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has registered 34 receptions and three touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 25 passes for 354 yards (59 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 14 catches for 291 yards, an average of 48.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.