Memphis vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AAC action features the Memphis Tigers (4-2) squaring off against the UAB Blazers (2-5) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. UAB matchup.
Memphis vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
Memphis vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-5.5)
|62.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-5.5)
|63.5
|-235
|+190
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Memphis vs. UAB Betting Trends
- Memphis has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- UAB has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Blazers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
Memphis & UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Memphis
|To Win the AAC
|+850
|Bet $100 to win $850
|UAB
|To Win the AAC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
