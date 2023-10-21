Montana State vs. Sacramento State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Montana State Bobcats (5-1) will meet a fellow Big Sky opponent, the Sacramento State Hornets (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hornet Stadium. The Hornets are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Montana State vs. Sacramento State matchup.
Montana State vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Hornet Stadium
Montana State vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Montana State Moneyline
|Sacramento State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Montana State (-10.5)
|59.5
|-500
|+350
|FanDuel
|Montana State (-10.5)
|59.5
|-385
|+300
Montana State vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends
- Montana State has won two games against the spread this season.
- Sacramento State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
