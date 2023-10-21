On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Nils Lundkvist going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist 2022-23 stats and insights

Lundkvist scored in six of 60 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He posted one goal (plus two assists) on the power play.

Lundkvist averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, giving up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

