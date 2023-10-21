The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by surrendering only 18 points per game. The offense ranks 58th (30 points per game). While North Texas' defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 12th-worst by ceding 35.5 points per game, its offense ranks 24th-best with 35.7 points per contest.

We give more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPN2.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

North Texas vs. Tulane Key Statistics

North Texas Tulane 477.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.8 (88th) 459.2 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.5 (19th) 196 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (63rd) 281.5 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.3 (65th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 1,419 yards on 108-of-170 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 119 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has run for 481 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Oscar Adaway III has totaled 245 yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Jay Maclin leads his squad with 587 receiving yards on 25 catches with eight touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has 27 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 276 yards (46 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 188 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 927 passing yards, completing 70.7% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 121 yards (20.2 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 498 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 22 catches for 416 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 50.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

