The No. 23 Tulane Green Wave (5-1) will have their seventh-ranked run defense on display versus the North Texas Mean Green (3-3) and the No. 21 rushing offense in the nation, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Green Wave are heavily favored, by 20.5 points. An over/under of 62.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-20.5) 62.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-20.5) 62.5 -1700 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel

North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Trends

North Texas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Tulane has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

