Best Bets & Odds for the Oklahoma vs. UCF Game – Saturday, October 21
The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and UCF Knights (3-3) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 foes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and UCF Knights (3-3) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 foes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.
When and Where is Oklahoma vs. UCF?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oklahoma 47, UCF 14
- Oklahoma has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Sooners have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter.
- UCF lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Knights have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 90.9% chance to win.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 90.9% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Oklahoma (-17.5)
- Thus far this season, Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread.
- The Sooners have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more so far this season.
- UCF has covered the spread twice this season.
- UCF has covered the spread twice this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (67.5)
- This season, three of Oklahoma's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 67.5 points.
- In the UCF's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 67.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 80.2 points per game, 12.7 points more than the point total of 67.5 for this contest.
- Together, the two teams combine for 80.2 points per game, 12.7 points more than the point total of 67.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Oklahoma
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.8
|58.3
|59.2
|Implied Total AVG
|39.5
|41.3
|37.7
|ATS Record
|6-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
UCF
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.7
|54.8
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.5
|39.7
|31.3
|ATS Record
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
