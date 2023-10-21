Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Rebels. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (-6.5) Toss Up (55.5) Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21

Week 8 Predictions

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Rebels' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Ole Miss is 2-1 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 55.5 points, 6.2 fewer than the average total in this season's Ole Miss contests.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Auburn is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

The Tigers have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The average total in Auburn games this season is 1.4 less points than the point total of 55.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 41.7 23.8 50.8 24.8 23.5 22.0 Auburn 27.7 23.2 41.3 18.0 14.0 28.3

