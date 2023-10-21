Saturday's contest at Chase Field has the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:07 PM ET (on October 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Phillies, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Phillies will call on Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 68 (60.7%) of those contests.

Philadelphia is 49-27 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 796 total runs this season.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (50%) in those contests.

Arizona has a mark of 21-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks L 2-1 Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks L 6-5 Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply October 21 @ Diamondbacks - Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 23 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule