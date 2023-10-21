Today's Serie A slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona.

You can find info on how to watch today's Serie A action right here.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Hellas Verona vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli journeys to take on Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona.

Watch Torino FC vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan journeys to take on Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Watch Sassuolo vs Lazio

Lazio makes the trip to take on Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.