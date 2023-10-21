The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-4) face a fellow UAC foe when they visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, SFA ranks 26th in the FCS with 413.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 53rd in total defense (346.0 yards allowed per contest). Abilene Christian ranks 40th in the FCS with 29.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 65th with 27.3 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

For more specifics of this game, continue reading.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

SFA Abilene Christian 413.6 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.8 (65th) 346.0 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.2 (116th) 155.7 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.5 (69th) 257.9 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (46th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has thrown for 1,442 yards (206.0 ypg) to lead SFA, completing 56.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 227 rushing yards on 42 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has 421 rushing yards on 85 carries with four touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has 379 yards (54.1 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns, while also hauling in 247 yards in the passing game (on 17 catches), finding the end zone five times through the air.

Kylon Harris' 466 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has collected 39 catches and seven touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has hauled in 28 passes while averaging 47.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has racked up 1,270 yards (211.7 ypg) while completing 54.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has rushed 53 times for 298 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jay'Veon Sunday has run for 265 yards across 56 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has collected 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 353 (58.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 18 times and has four touchdowns.

Tristan Golightly has put together a 179-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 12 passes on 21 targets.

Taelyn Williams' 17 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 169 yards.

