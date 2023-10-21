Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (2-0-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Stars prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Chase Wheatcroft C Out Undisclosed

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed

Stars vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights (2022-23)

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Dallas gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+66) made them fourth-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights (2022-23)

With 220 goals (2.7 per game) last season, the Flyers had the league's 29th-ranked offense.

Philadelphia gave up 3.4 goals per game (276 in total), 23rd in the NHL.

Their -56 goal differential was 26th in the league.

Stars vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-250) Flyers (+200) 6

