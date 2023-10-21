The Tarleton State Texans (4-3) visit the Morehead State Eagles (3-3) at Memorial Stadium (TX) on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Tarleton State is averaging 29.9 points per game on offense (34th in the FCS), and ranks 75th defensively with 28.6 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Morehead State ranks 49th in the FCS (374 total yards per game) and 39th defensively (327.2 total yards allowed per contest).

Tarleton State vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Tarleton State vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Tarleton State Morehead State 394 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (58th) 365.3 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.2 (33rd) 181.9 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.3 (108th) 212.1 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.7 (14th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has 1,469 pass yards for Tarleton State, completing 51.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has 607 rushing yards on 104 carries with seven touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has racked up 455 yards on 81 attempts, scoring three times.

Benjamin Omayebu's 371 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has collected 44 catches and one touchdown.

Keylan Johnson has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 306 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Darius Cooper has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in 15 grabs for 283 yards, an average of 40.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 1,626 yards on 115-of-215 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 227 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Caleb Ramseur has totaled 173 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp leads his squad with 550 receiving yards on 37 catches with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has caught 26 passes and compiled 396 receiving yards (66 per game) with two touchdowns.

Trevon Kleint's five catches (on two targets) have netted him 142 yards (23.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

