The Texas Southern Tigers (2-4) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes.

Texas Southern is totaling 355.0 yards per game on offense this year (60th in the FCS), and is surrendering 382.7 yards per game (90th) on defense. Florida A&M has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 15.7 points per game (fifth-best). On offense, it ranks 50th by compiling 27.2 points per game.

Texas Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Texas Southern Florida A&M 355.0 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (83rd) 382.7 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.0 (8th) 184.8 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.8 (123rd) 170.2 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.5 (30th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has thrown for 668 yards (133.6 ypg) to lead Texas Southern, completing 52.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 84 rushing yards on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, LaDarius Owens, has carried the ball 79 times for 567 yards (94.5 per game), scoring five times.

Jacorey Howard has racked up 229 yards on 43 attempts, scoring three times.

Jyrin Johnson's leads his squad with 225 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 32.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

AJ Bennett has been the target of 14 passes and hauled in eight receptions for 134 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has 1,414 passing yards, or 235.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.5% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Terrell Jennings has rushed 40 times for 212 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jaquez Yant has piled up 150 yards (on 37 carries) with two touchdowns.

Marcus Riley has racked up 295 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jah'Marae Sheread has put up a 253-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 24 passes on 27 targets.

Nicholas Dixon's 13 catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 224 yards (37.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

