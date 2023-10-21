A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) take on the BYU Cougars (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. BYU matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Texas Tech vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-4.5) 52.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-4.5) 52.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Texas Tech vs. BYU Betting Trends

Texas Tech has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

BYU has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

