The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) face a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

Texas has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 13th-best in total offense (486.5 yards per game) and 25th-best in total defense (323.3 yards allowed per game). Houston ranks 56th in total yards per game (410.5), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 17th-worst in the FBS with 429.2 total yards allowed per contest.

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Texas vs. Houston Key Statistics

Texas Houston 486.5 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.5 (81st) 323.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.2 (86th) 185.8 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.2 (94th) 300.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (33rd) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 1,704 yards (284 ypg) on 128-of-184 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 725 rushing yards on 107 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 121 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has piled up 176 yards on 45 carries, scoring one time.

Xavier Worthy's 453 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has collected 34 receptions and three touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 25 passes for 354 yards (59 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 26 passes and racked up 14 grabs for 291 yards, an average of 48.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith leads Houston with 1,600 yards on 144-of-218 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 197 rushing yards (32.8 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 47 carries for 242 yards, or 40.3 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Stacy Sneed has been given 37 carries and totaled 206 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown has registered 36 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 549 (91.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 29 passes and compiled 347 receiving yards (57.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Matthew Golden has racked up 295 reciving yards (49.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

