When the Dallas Stars square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Thomas Harley score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a goal)

Harley 2022-23 stats and insights

Harley did not score in six games last season.

Harley produced zero points on the power play last season.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers conceded 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL play in goals against.

The Flyers earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

