The No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC ranks 97th in total defense this year (397.0 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 491.7 total yards per game. Utah ranks 24th-worst in points per game on offense (21.7), but at least it has been playing well on defense, ranking fifth-best in points surrendered per contest (12.2).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below

USC vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. Utah Key Statistics

USC Utah 491.7 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.2 (122nd) 397.0 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.8 (6th) 158.9 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (48th) 332.9 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.5 (125th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has 2,021 yards passing for USC, completing 69.6% of his passes and recording 23 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 116 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 51 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

MarShawn Lloyd has racked up 565 yards on 75 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Austin Jones has carried the ball 36 times for 190 yards (27.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Tahj Washington's leads his squad with 497 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 33 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 452 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mario Williams has racked up 22 catches for 234 yards, an average of 33.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Nate Johnson has thrown for 499 yards (83.2 per game) while completing 54.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 153 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quinden Jackson, has carried the ball 61 times for 333 yards (55.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaylon Glover has run for 249 yards across 70 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has racked up 202 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Money Parks has recorded 169 receiving yards (28.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Devaughn Vele has racked up 164 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) this season.

