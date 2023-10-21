AAC rivals meet when the UTSA Roadrunners (3-3) visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at FAU Stadium. UTSA is favored by 2.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 58.5 points.

UTSA ranks 72nd in total offense (387.2 yards per game) and 104th in total defense (406.0 yards allowed per game) this season. In terms of total yards, Florida Atlantic ranks 77th in the FBS (381.5 total yards per game) and 88th defensively (392.7 total yards allowed per game).

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Venue: FAU Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -2.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

UTSA Recent Performance

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Roadrunners, who rank -51-worst in total offense (391.3 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (472.7 yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

Although the Roadrunners rank -66-worst in scoring defense over the last three games (33.0 points surrendered), they've been more successful offensively with 34.7 points per game (49th-ranked).

Despite sporting the 88th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (248.7 passing yards per game), UTSA ranks -106-worst in pass defense over that stretch (304.7 passing yards ceded per game).

With 142.7 rushing yards per game on offense (second-worst) and 168.0 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-33-worst) over the last three games, the Roadrunners have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

The Roadrunners have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In UTSA's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Week 8 AAC Betting Trends

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

UTSA has gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

UTSA has compiled a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, UTSA has a record of 1-0 (75%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Roadrunners a 59.2% chance to win.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 932 passing yards for UTSA, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 75 rushing yards (12.5 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 413 yards on 94 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 306 yards (51.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has hauled in 44 catches for 439 yards (73.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has grabbed 18 passes while averaging 51.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Devin McCuin's 18 receptions have yielded 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Trey Moore has 7.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Martavius French is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 33 tackles.

Elliott Davison leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 18 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

