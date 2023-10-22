Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros on top 3-2.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- He ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .278 with two homers.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this season (102 of 158), with more than one hit 33 times (20.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 24.7% of his games in 2023 (39 of 158), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 44.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 81 games this season (51.3%), including 27 multi-run games (17.1%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among pitchers who qualify.
