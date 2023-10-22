The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros on top 3-2.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 33rd in slugging.

In 124 of 172 games this season (72.1%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 55 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 26 games this year (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 69 games this year (40.1%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 96 games this year, with multiple runs 23 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings