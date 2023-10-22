Robbie Grossman vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunday, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros up 3-2.
In his most recent action (on October 16 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.
- In 65 of 116 games this season (56.0%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (14.7%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (8.6%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (25.9%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (11.2%).
- In 43 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.321
|OBP
|.357
|.373
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|23
|47/25
|K/BB
|51/32
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Valdez (12-11) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 198 2/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Texas Rangers, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd.
