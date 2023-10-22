Sunday, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 6 of the ALCS with the Astros up 3-2.

In his most recent action (on October 16 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.

In 65 of 116 games this season (56.0%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (14.7%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (8.6%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (25.9%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (11.2%).

In 43 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .229 AVG .246 .321 OBP .357 .373 SLG .412 16 XBH 18 4 HR 6 26 RBI 23 47/25 K/BB 51/32 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings