At U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers face T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup between two of the biggest stars in football on offense, beginning at 8:15 PM ET.

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +360

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +900

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 71.5 (-113) Jauan Jennings - - 29.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 47.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 235.5 (-113) - -

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Kirk Cousins 238.5 (-113) - - T.J. Hockenson - - 49.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 45.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) K.J. Osborn - - 41.5 (-106) Jordan Addison - - 50.5 (-113)

