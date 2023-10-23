The San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk will be up against the Minnesota Vikings' defense and Jordan Hicks in Week 7 action at U.S. Bank Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the 49ers pass catchers' matchup versus the Vikings pass defense.

49ers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC/ESPN

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 57.4 11.5 15 58 9.66

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jordan Hicks Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's 454 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 25 receptions and two touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, San Francisco is No. 12 in the NFL, at 223 yards per game (1,338 total passing yards).

The 49ers are second-best in the league in points scored per game, at 30.7.

San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 27.3 times per game, which is worst in the league.

In the red zone, the 49ers have thrown the ball 25 times this year, placing them 14th in the NFL.

Jordan Hicks & the Vikings' Defense

Jordan Hicks has a team-leading one interception to go along with 53 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has allowed 1,313 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).

So far this year, the Vikings rank 22nd in the NFL in points allowed (22.5 per game) and 18th in total yards allowed (331.2 per game).

Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Vikings this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jordan Hicks Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Jordan Hicks Rec. Targets 37 19 Def. Targets Receptions 25 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.2 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 454 53 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 90.8 8.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 103 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

