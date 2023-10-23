Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 7
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on October 23 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 7 of the ALCS all knotted up at 3-3.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while hitting .262.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Lowe enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 123 games this season (of 172 played), and had multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 172), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 61 games this year (35.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 73 times this season (42.4%), including 18 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
