In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Dallas Mavericks are favored by 4.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Spurs 113

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 4.5)

Mavericks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.1)

Mavericks (-7.1) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Over (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Mavericks were the 16th-ranked team in the NBA (114.2 points per game) last year. Defensively, they were 16th (114.1 points allowed per game).

Dallas was the worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (38.8) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7) last year.

The Mavericks were third-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas was second-best in the league in committing them (11.7 per game) last year. It was 23rd in forcing them (12.4 per game).

Last year, the Mavericks were third-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.2 per game), and they ranked No. 8 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.