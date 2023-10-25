The San Antonio Spurs are 4.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener for both teams at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.5.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 231.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents combined to score more than 231.5 points in 35 of 82 games last season.

Dallas games had an average of 228.4 points last season, 3.1 less than this game's over/under.

Dallas put together a 30-51-0 ATS record last year.

Dallas won 30 of the 53 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (56.6%).

The Mavericks went 24-15 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (61.5%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 63.6% chance to win.

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

When playing at home last season, the Mavericks had a worse record against the spread (13-28-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (17-23-0).

When it came to point totals, the Mavericks hit the over more consistently when playing at home last year, as they went over the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). In road games, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Last season the Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs conceded.

Dallas had a 15-6 record versus the spread and were 15-6 overall when putting up more than 123.1 points.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Spurs 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 15-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-14 15-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-20 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 16-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 22-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

